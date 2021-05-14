LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles-Based marketing agency GR0 has announced that Emy LaCroix will be its new Senior Manager, Writing & Chief Branding Editor. GR0's innovative SEO-first approach helps brands develop organic SEO so that they can own communications with their audience and rank #1 on Google.
LaCroix has six years of editorial experience at various outlets in the LA area including HollywoodLife, TMZ, and American Media. This expertise has had her leading editorial teams, editing work for style and accuracy, and even reporting on Google Trends and SEO research. With her unique skills and management experience she will be able to help GR0 continue to expand its editorial team and help brands generate compelling content.
Most recently she spent over two years with American Media, where she managed a team of 15 staff members who served three brands by conducting research and reporting. LaCroix helped to refine these stories stylistically and grammatically, and also optimized their SEO to help generate engagement and traffic, which she monitored closely.
"Emy has an eye for success that we truly admire, and think will make a great addition to our team. With her help I can see our written content efforts growing exponentially," said Kevin Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of GR0. "She is a one-of-a-kind writer with a deep understanding of what clients in LA search for and how to best deliver it to them; we're glad to have her.
"Working with GR0 will give me the agency to excel that I haven't had in prior positions, and I'm grateful for their trust and faith in me," said LaCroix. "I am very excited to start work and help the company's impressive growth continue to trend upward!"
LaCroix is a graduate of Emerson College, where she earned a B.S. in Journalism in 2014; she also acted as an on-campus reporter and a member of the Fashion Society.
About GR0:
GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.
GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias and Kevin Miller, who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.
For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor, Clutch or Crunchbase.
Media Contact
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE GR0