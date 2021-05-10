PHOENIX, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPC Digital Commerce has today opened registration for MPC21 Virtual, the 11th annual premier MPC Digital Commerce Event. Organizers confirmed that sponsors will fully subsidize registration costs for the must-attend event, which will bring together thought leaders and innovators from around the world.
"It's critical for SMEs and enterprise businesses to participate in digital and mobile payments," said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event. "This year, the biggest brands in FinTech are making it possible for everyone to join this free and virtual event."
To take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity, attendees can enter the code OPPORTUNITY2021 to have their entire entrance costs – normally $599 – covered by MPC21 sponsors. Registration is available at https://mobilepaymentconference.com/register-now-2021/
MPC21 Virtual will once again provide high-quality education and discussions that have kept MPC at the apex of technology and digital commerce for more than a decade. Known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry, MPC uses leading-edge digital conference platforms to create an exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Incredible attendee rewards, including digital wallets, gift cards and much more
- Access to the same experts and content that made MPC the digital commerce market leader
- A multimedia exhibit hall experience that enables attendees to interact with our industry-leading sponsors – from seeing their videos to engaging in 1-on-1 discussions
- Special networking and social functions
- More!
MPC21's theme "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet" will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. MPC21 Virtual features special events.
"Our industry kept people safe during the pandemic and made a positive impact on the global economy by accelerating contactless payments and digital commerce," Ellerman said. "MPC21 Virtual will look back at our successes and ahead at our robust, collective future."
HOT TOPICS ON DECK FOR MPC21 VIRTUAL INCLUDE:
- Effects of COVID-19 on Digital Payments
- 5G Impact on Payments & IoT
- Blockchain/Digital Currency
- Digital Wallets
- Embedded Finance
- Faster Payments
- Economic Outlook for Payments
- M&A Mega Mergers
- P2P Payment Strategies
- PayFac & ISV Partnerships
- Payment Authentication Biometrics
- Security & Fraud
- Technology Innovation
- More!
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit http://www.mobilepaymentconference.com.
