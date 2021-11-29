ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium Irish whiskey and spirits brands Grace O'Malley and Proclamation, and RNDC, one of America's premier wholesale spirits distributors specializing in wine and spirits, are announcing a distribution partnership in New Mexico. Grace O'Malley was first released in the United States in the spring of 2020 during the pandemic, followed by Proclamation in the fall of 2020. Stephen Cope, Founder and Managing Director of Grace O'Malley Spirits, states, "We are very excited to share the announcement of this partnership with such an excellent distributor as RNDC. "With a history and expertise leading back to before the prohibition era, RNDC will prove the perfect partner to continue building our brand and bring our spirits to the New Mexico market."
According to NABCA, the Irish Whiskey category experienced explosive growth in 2020, with overall U.S. sales growth of 6.9%. "We are honored to announce our partnership with Grace O'Malley Spirits and Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey as we look forward to continuing expansion of our portfolio with quality producers," says Gary Archuleta, RNDC NM EVP. "We are thrilled to continue to add Grace O'Malley to our Irish Whiskey portfolio, the fastest growing category, to our portfolio and bring these outstanding products to the state of New Mexico."
Grace O'Malley and Proclamation have won numerous awards and rankings since their worldwide launch last year. Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey has won a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Triple Gold medal at the MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, a Gold medal at the San Diego International Wine and Spirits Awards, the Bartender Spirits Awards, and a Gold medal at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey has also been highly acclaimed, including a Gold Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold Award at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards and MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, and a Silver Award at the Bartender Spirits Awards.
Grace O'Malley's Blended Irish Whiskey engages the senses and gives a smooth complexity, with one of the highest malt levels in the blended whiskey category at 46 percent. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is a triple-distilled blend created to memorialize the history of the people behind the 1916 Proclamation and the founding of the Irish Republic. The blend includes a touch of sherry-finished malt and is matured in bourbon casks, giving it a complex character and taste notes that reveal an abundance of fruit and creaminess. The Great Northern Distillery produces both Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey and Proclamation Irish Whiskey. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey is $36.99. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is listed at $29.99 SRP.
About Republic National Distributing Company
RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits and CBD in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.
About Grace O'Malley Spirits
As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O'Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O'Malley's Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O'Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O'Malley's Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques drawing inspiration from the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O'Malley Spirits are widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Grace O'Malley Whiskey is now available at leading off-premise accounts in the U.S. including Simply Wine in New York City with information available on SevenFifty. To learn more of the story of Grace O'Malley – the Irish Pirate Queen from the west coast of Ireland and inspiration to rebel hearts around the world -- visit graceomalleywhiskey.com. You can also join the conversation at @graceomalleyspirits.
About Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey
Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey honors both the history and the people behind the birth of the Proclamation, the founding document which proclaimed the birth of the Irish Republic in 1916. It celebrates the pivotal role they both played at the turn of the 20th Century coupled with their enduring importance in the 21st. Matured in bourbon casks & blended with a touch of sherry-finished malt by the Proclamation Master Blender to give a rounded, toasted finish. The liquid is tripled distilled and aged in new American Oak, offering up a singularly smooth whiskey with a clean taste. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is distilled at The Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland and widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Proclamation is now available nationwide in retailers including reservebar.com, and shopproclamationwhiskey.com. Visit proclamationwhiskey.com for more information and join the conversation at @proclamationwhiskey.
