SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance has been chosen to be a Full Service Tutor Provider, as a member of the Vetted Texas Tutor Corps, supporting the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) High Impact Tutoring initiative "aimed at accelerating student learning with a goal of reaching over one million students" in Texas. According to their website, "TEA-Approved Providers have been vetted to ensure they meet the research-based components of high impact tutoring."

Graduation Alliance brings decades of experience with robust human supports, technology enablement, the highest quality curriculum, transparent data, and an unwavering commitment to positive outcomes to this initiative. Graduation Alliance will bring this experience to bear for the students of Texas via a team of highly trained and compassionate educators in order to deliver the effective, high impact tutoring the state seeks.

"This crucially important program will help schools, teachers, students, and families navigate the obstacles of an ever-changing education landscape. We are excited to bring our fifteen years of high efficacy experience supporting at-risk students to help address unfinished learning in Texas," said Greg Harp, Chief Development Officer at Graduation Alliance.

The tutoring program is available to all school districts in Texas. For more information on the program, visit: https://tea.texas.gov/texas-schools/health-safety-discipline/covid/texas-tutoring-supports

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com.

Media Contact: Joanna Camburn (joanna.camburn@graduationalliance.com; 855.486.8855)

 

