CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual shareholder meeting today. Due to the continuing public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson provided a company update which included comments on the recent re-segmentation to align financial reporting to the company's two business models and the company's strategic cultural framework – the Grainger Edge – which underlies the success of these models as well as the company's commitment to corporate responsibility.

Shareholders elected the following 13 directors:





Rodney C. Adkins

Beatriz R. Perez

Brian P. Anderson

Michael J. Roberts

V. Ann Hailey

E. Scott Santi

Katherine D. Jaspon

Susan Slavik Williams

Stuart L. Levenick

Lucas E. Watson

DG Macpherson

Steven A. White

Neil S. Novich



In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2021. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America (N.A.), Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graingers-shareholders-elect-13-directors-and-other-annual-meeting-highlights-301279289.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

