CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A ribbon-cutting was held Saturday for the Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati to celebrate the completed revitalization of Court Street and the reimagined Court Street Plaza promenade, which is located between Vine and Walnut streets. The new Court Street Plaza features widened sidewalks, on-street parking and a festival-style streetscape, which can be closed to vehicular traffic to create a pedestrian-friendly destination that has room for performance stages, vendor booths and outdoor events.
Woolpert was contracted by the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) to provide conceptual planning, topographic survey, schematic design, stormwater layout, infrastructure layout, lighting and circuitry design, and construction administration for the streetscape revitalization. Woolpert operated out of its Cincinnati office, as did the other firms that supported this project. Human Nature contributed aesthetic design, materials selection and landscaping, HGC Construction was the contractor and WSP provided roadway design support.
Woolpert Project Manager Brian Smallwood said the renovated downtown corridor links other regional revitalization efforts in Over-The-Rhine and the central business district and provides a flexible space to fill an entertainment void in the immediate area.
"This development adds value to an already vibrant downtown neighborhood and supports increased pedestrian traffic generated by the new apartments and a recently opened Kroger," Smallwood said. "This design will support the needs of residents throughout Cincinnati's urban core and will encourage the continuation of upscale development in the area."
Bruce Rankin, Woolpert senior landscape architect, added that urban renewal and revitalization projects such as these are rebuilding communities and making cities more livable across the country.
"The reimagined Court Street Plaza was designed to capture the history of the street and the architecture that frames it, while creating an urban center and common neighborhood for those who live there or visit the region," Rankin said. "It is designed to be what you make it. You can go for a walk, have lunch at a neighborhood restaurant, browse the nearby shops, meet up with friends, hear some live music and much more. This kind of high-caliber space improves quality of life."
