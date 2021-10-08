MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrandPad, creator of the purpose-built tablet for seniors over the age of 75, announced today that Barbara Severson has been promoted to the position of chief financial officer. Headquartered in Minneapolis with offices in southeast Minnesota, California, Iowa, South Carolina, and Ireland, GrandPad delivers its custom-built tablet to individuals and families and to commercial users, including clinical care organizations, home health and companion care companies, and area agencies on aging.
In her new position, Severson, who was previously controller for GrandPad, will ensure the company sustains efficient operations that allow it to deliver GrandPad to users at the most affordable price, all while expanding its footprint among both healthcare and consumer purchasers.
"Because of the increasingly critical role technology plays in healthcare for consumers and healthcare providers, the ability to grow and scale rapidly while achieving operational efficiency is essential," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "Barbara has played an invaluable role in our success at GrandPad over the last two years, and we are excited for the contributions she will continue to make to our future growth as CFO."
Prior to joining GrandPad in 2019, Severson was vice president of finance for Global Aviation Services and regional vice president of finance for Elior North America. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance and public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
"It's extremely rewarding to work for a company whose purpose is so universally relevant and that effectively solves the problem of loneliness and isolation," said Severson. "I am excited and proud to put my experience and skills to work for GrandPad in this new capacity."
GrandPad became a lifeline for families and caregivers around the world during COVID-19 safety restrictions and physical distancing, while also meeting an immediate need among senior care and healthcare companies in need of solutions that support remote continuity of clinical care and supportive services to seniors and at-risk populations. GrandPad is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors and their families, friends, and caregivers — in 120 countries.
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
