QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.
The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization recognizes Granite as a leader in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical and business proficiency criteria.
Granite's new specialization also supports Cradlepoint's efforts to provide the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security and manageability.
"Granite enjoys strong go-to-market alignment with Cradlepoint, and in 2021 was named Cradlepoint Service Provider of the Year," said Dan McDuffie, General Manager, Mobility. "We're thrilled to grow our partnership by providing leading-edge 5G services to our enterprise and government customers through our Cradlepoint-powered Wireless WAN solution."
By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.
"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Granite to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."
For more information on Granite's Cradlepoint Wireless WAN solution, please visit http://www.granitenet.com/Products/Mobility.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and managing local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company's Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world's top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.
