LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios Company, has acquired North American distribution rights to the indie comedy movie LATER DAYS, with plans for release on October 29, 2021, in select theaters across the U.S. and TVOD and digital platforms. Cardinal XD is handling foreign sales for the film.
Written and directed by Brad Riddell and Sandy Sternshein, LATER DAYS stars real-life husband and wife David Walton (New Girl, Bad Moms, About a Boy) and Majandra Delfino (Roswell, Friends with Better Lives). Walton plays frustrated stay-at-home dad Mike Young who, nostalgic for his glory days, invites all of his high school friends (and enemies) to an 80s-themed surprise birthday party for his exhausted corporate wife Pam (played by Delfino). Featuring a killer 80s soundtrack, Later Days is a coming-of-middle-age, wild night comedy in the vein of Office Christmas Party and Game Night.
Brad Riddell and Sandy Sternshein produced the film for their banner, Wry Mash Media, along with producer Rob Roediger. Paul Hubbard and The Chicago Media Angels are Executive Producers.
Sternshein (Pushing Forty, Mouths of the Upright) and Riddell (American Pie: Band Camp, Crooked Arrows) met in the Graduate Screenwriting Program at USC in (2002). They are currently writing the skateboard comedy Back to the Grind for Branded Pictures Entertainment and Tony Hawk's 900 Films. As longtime fans of John Hughes' films and their timeless themes of coming of age and understanding your place in the world, Sandy and Brad used those themes as inspiration.
"We had this idea – what if we could bring a bunch of adults back into the cliquey lunchroom and make audiences feel like they're watching a Hughes film where everybody is 40 and are still as confused and unsure of themselves as they were in high school," says Brad.
"And we also noticed a lack of independent comedies about the regular lives of everyday people. Nobody makes those movies anymore. So, we wanted to tap into some of that 80s nostalgia while giving people a laugh at the kind of characters they know from their own lives," added Sandy.
The Later Days ensemble cast features David Pasquesi (Veep, Lodge 49, At Home with Amy Sedaris), Jason Boggs (Conan), and Tim Kazurinsky (Saturday Night Live, Police Academy).
Later Days premiered earlier this year at Cinequest and will be featured at the San Diego International Film Festival later this month.
