GAINESVILLE, Ga., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravity Junction LLC recently promoted their lead developer, Mandy Fischer, of Muskegon, Michigan., to the comprehensive role of Director of Digital Strategy.
"Mandy is an immensely talented designer and developer. Her wide skill-set and knowledge have been key to our rapid growth throughout the last 15 months," shared Sharla Crawford, CEO.
"What became apparent only a few months into working with Mandy was her tenacity to continue to raise the bar in everything she does," Crawford continued.
Numerous clients flocked to Gravity Junction in 2020 with the need to pivot their business online due to Covid. In the absence of foot traffic, SEO strategies and brand awareness have become increasingly desired. Crawford and her partners became inundated with work, and the company scaled rapidly from three team members to 12 in only six months.
"We are grateful for this growth. For us, it created a "the cobbler's children have no shoes" situation. We didn't have the time to work on our own website and marketing efforts. Our attention was primarily focused on our clients," Crawford offered.
Stretched-thin, Crawford and her partners knew work needed to be done to further the brand but admit it was Fischer's insistence that helped them take the leap.
"While I enjoy development and design, I understand that even the nicest, most optimized website is going to get lost in the search engine without consistent, ongoing effort," Fischer explained. "I pushed for dedicated content creation for the Gravity Junction website, and it has paid off."
At Fischer's request, Crawford and her partners allocated the resources necessary to push the boundaries of their digital strategy. In a few short months, the company's SERPs skyrocketed to page one results across a host of key phrases. Beyond SEO, Fischer sought out advertising solutions, guided social media content creation, and helped craft the topics for staff writers to tackle.
"Once we saw how well Mandy navigated the success of our brand, we knew we had to put her at the helm to drive all digital strategy," said Tess Helmandollar, CMO.
"With Mandy's help, we put integrative processes in place for content creation, social media management, pay-per-click campaigns, and ongoing SEO work that will transform our client's digital footprints. Mandy's technical development skill combined with her drive has improved our business and our results," Helmandollar added.
Gravity Junction, LLC handles website development, comprehensive marketing solutions, and software development. Some of their clients include Addison Leadership Group, Transformation Capital, Atlanta Dental, The 1818 Club, and Asa Carlton. For more information about how Gravity Junction transforms brands, visit their website at GravityJunction.com or 678-400-1062.
