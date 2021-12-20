LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Home Systems announces that they are adding Enphase energy to their solar energy systems.
This comes shortly after GHS announces partnerships with LG Solar and SPAN.
Enphase describes their journey as follows:
"Founded in 2006, Enphase transformed the solar industry with their revolutionary micro inverter technology which turns sunlight into a safe, reliable, resilient, and scalable source of energy to power our lives. Today, their intelligent micro inverters work with virtually every solar panel made, and when paired with our award-winning smart battery technology, we engineer one of the industry's best-performing clean energy systems.
The Enphase Energy system enables people to make, use, save, sell, and own their power. This includes our industry-leading app, which provides unprecedented data and control in the palm of your hand. For the first time in the evolution of our centuries-old grid, people can get paid for the clean energy they produce and share with their communities, helping to build a new energy future that harnesses the sun. This clean, free, abundant source of energy can power our lives and ultimately help replace fossil fuels altogether."
For GHS, Enphase is the next step to creating the most ideal and efficient solar system for home and business owners nationwide.
Why use a microinverter?
Micro Inverters allow a solar panel system to continue to operate regardless of if one micro inverter fails. The system will continue to operate and the building will not lose power if one or more of the microinverters fail.
Microinverters also allow for better low-light energy absorption. Microinverters are proven to capture more energy from the sun even when the weather is cloudy, there is tree coverage or a variety or other barriers to the sun. Some are even able to capture the sun's rays when it is raining.
"We want our customers to never lose power," states Managing Director of Green Home Systems, Robbie Hebert. "With such rapidly developing technology and an innovative company like Enphase, we are certain we can help homeowners power their homes regardless of their location or the season."
With winter rapidly approaching across the large parts of the country, it is imperative that solar panels remain working with less direct sunlight. In order to create a green world, we will need to continue down a path to develop better systems that continue to generate power. Someday, we hope to have reliable energy that can power through even the strongest blizzards and torrential rain. With Enphase, we are one step closer.
