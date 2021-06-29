WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing Vice President of Operations, John Guth, was unanimously voted into National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) Board of Directors on May 25th. The Board of Directors' terms will officially begin in October when new members are sworn in at the first meeting during the Landscapes 2021 conference.
"We are very excited to see John be nominated to the board of directors to help lead and grow our industry! I am very proud of John for taking a leadership role at NALP, which does incredible work to help support thousands of lawn and landscape companies across the United States. NALP is the premier lawn and landscape industry trade group, and I am excited for John to be an important part of it" says Matt Jesson (President/Owner) .
John Guth's role as the Vice President of Operations for Green Lawn Fertilizing, has him involved in every aspect of the lawn business. He oversees the operations for five branches spread out across Green Lawn Fertilizing's PA, NJ and DE service area as well as the lawn customer service team. He has been with the company since 2018 and has worked in the lawn and landscape industry for more than 20 years. John earned his MBA from American InterContinental University, is a graduate of Cornell University's Leadership Academy and is Landscape Industry Certified. John has served as a member on the Finance Committee, Lawn Care Communications Committee and was the chair of the Industry Marketing Council for the National Association of Landscape Professionals. John also serves on the LCCTC Occupational Advisory Committee for their Landscape Department.
"It is truly an honor to be named to the NALP board of directors. NALP plays an important role in advocating for our industry, so I am excited to contribute to that cause." Said Guth.
Since John Guth came on board at Green Lawn Fertilizing in 2018, the growth trajectory of the company has taken off. Previous to his arrival year over year growth was consistently in the 10%-15% range. However, in each of the last three years under Guth's leadership, the company's growth has exceeded 20%. His emphasis on customer service, quality assurance, and developing team members have been the driving force for his success.
"The nominations team executed a very thorough nominations and selection process that brought some to the best minds in the industry before the committee" said Andrew Ziehler, chair of the nominations committee for NALP. "It was a difficult decision for the committee to make, but in the end, we feel we got the best possible slate of candidates to serve NALP in 2021-2022 and continue the progress towards taking NALP to the next level."
The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification and accreditation programs.
# # #
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 200 team members and over 100 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. In 2021 The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year and last year they were one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies. For eight of the last nine years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company has been recognized locally for its fast paced growth being named to the EFGP's Philadelphia 100 three times and the Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 in 2020.
Media Contact
Ben Schloss, Green Lawn Fertilizing, 6105242175, ben.schloss@greenlawnfertilizing.com
SOURCE Green Lawn Fertilizing