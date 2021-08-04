DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, recently announced the addition of Scott Moore to the Business Development Team. Moore will play a part in its nationwide rollout and ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading support and service to its existing and future customer base.
Paul Crage, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very fortunate to add someone with Scott's experience to the team. Scott brings nearly twenty years of sales, support, and customer account management for all analytical instrument product lines, having most recently spent the last seven years as a Sales Engineer with Shimadzu Scientific Instruments."
Green Scientific Labs continues its nationwide rollout with the opening of a full-service laboratory in Phoenix, Ariz., with future locations soon to follow in the midwest and northeast regions of the country.
"As the cannabis industry continues to grow and specifically, as more states continue to legalize marijuana, the need for trusted, accurate, and expedited testing has dramatically increased. Scott's in-depth knowledge of all lab equipment, including HPLC, GC, LC/GC/MS, and ICPMS, has helped him develop long-standing relationships with growers, extractors, and manufacturers. These relationships will play a pivotal role in establishing new clients for future GSL locations," stated Michael Richmond, Co-Founder, and Chairman.
Media Contact
Michael Richmond, Green Scientific Labs, 833-837-8223, mike@greenscientificlabs.com
SOURCE Green Scientific Labs