DAVIE, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today the addition of Dr. Kristofer Marsh as part of its nationwide rollout and ongoing commitment to leading the industry in scientific accuracy and testing turnaround times as more states legalize the cultivation and sale of marijuana.
Dr. Marsh has joined the team as Director of Integrated Sciences, and will primarily focus on Green Scientific Labs's continuous improvement and national lab harmonization strategies.
"We are proud to bolster our scientific team with someone as talented and experienced as Dr. Marsh as we continue to open up additional locations across the United States," said Derek J. Averill, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Green Scientific Labs. "Kristofer is someone that I have known for years and has a tremendous track record in the cannabis industry."
Green Scientific Labs continues its nationwide rollout with the opening of a full-service laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona with future locations soon to follow in the midwest and northeast regions of the country.
"When we entered the analytical testing market in early 2018, we had a vision to bring speed, accuracy, and transparency to the cannabis industry," said Michael Richmond, Co-Founder and Chairman of Green Scientific Labs. "As more states continue to legalize marijuana, it was imperative for us to be able to quickly scale and replicate the success we have seen in Florida across each additional location. For that to occur, we needed to continue to build on our proprietary technology and recruit the best talent in the country. Dr. Marsh is a key component to our continued success."
