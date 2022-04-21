Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Anthony W. Clark to its Delaware office as senior counsel in the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.
Clark has handled high-profile bankruptcy-related matters for diverse industry giants with transactions ranging in the multibillions. With decades of experience representing debtors, creditors, and acquirers, he regularly advises on corporate, securities, and general litigation matters.
"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig's highly respected Delaware office and Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice," Clark said. "Leveraging Greenberg Traurig's global platform, as well as their strong reputation in the Delaware courts and market, will provide me a unique opportunity to grow my international practice."
As the former head of the Delaware Corporate Restructuring & Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Litigation Practice at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates for more than 25 years, Clark will serve Greenberg Traurig clients by drawing on his wide range of experience handling Chapter 11 debtor representations, Chapter 11 creditor representations, and other bankruptcy-related representations.
"Adding someone of Tony's caliber and skill will benefit our clients immediately," said Diane N. Ibrahim, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Delaware office. "We are strategically growing the Delaware office by adding talented attorneys in key practice areas important to our clients. We are excited to continue to attract top legal talent like Tony."
Tony is a well-respected litigator and restructuring lawyer. His addition to the Delaware office deepens our national bench," said Shari L. Heyen and David B. Kurzweil, co-chairs of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, in a joint statement. "Tony will add tremendous value to our clients throughout the firm."
Clark has been honored with numerous recognitions; he is regularly listed by leading legal directories such as Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, and Super Lawyers magazine. In 2018, he was named "Corporate Restructuring & Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year-USA" by Lawyer Monthly.
Clark earned a J.D. from Temple University School of Law and a B.A. from the State University of New York College at Cortland.
About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
