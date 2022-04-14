Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has boosted its international tax capabilities with the addition of Scott J. Bakal as a shareholder in its Fort Lauderdale office. Bakal, who focuses his practice on advising domestic and international high-net-worth clients on tax and estate planning, joins Greenberg Traurig from Neal Gerber Eisenberg in Chicago, where he was a partner and co-chair of the firm's taxation practice group.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has boosted its international tax capabilities with the addition of Scott J. Bakal as a shareholder in its Fort Lauderdale office. Bakal, who focuses his practice on advising domestic and international high-net-worth clients on tax and estate planning, joins Greenberg Traurig from Neal Gerber Eisenberg in Chicago, where he was a partner and co-chair of the firm's taxation practice group.
Greenberg Traurig's nationally ranked Tax Practice has been expanding in recent months to meet client demand across the U.S. Last year, Shareholder Joseph J. Curran joined the firm's Boston office, where he is focused on private equity-related tax matters; Shareholder Jeffrey K. Ekeberg, who advises clients on the tax aspects of complex business transactions, joined the Chicago office; and Shareholder Seth J. Entin, who represents multinational companies and high-net-worth individuals in international tax matters, rejoined the Miami office. Miami Shareholders Gennette E. Faust, Erika G. Litvak, and Ozzie A. Schindler also are part of the firm's international tax team in South Florida.
"As South Florida continues to attract new residents with significant wealth from throughout the world, we saw the need to expand our team of tax attorneys who can provide highly specialized legal services to these clients," said Global Tax Practice Co-Chair William R. Siegel, a shareholder in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office. "Scott's arrival makes Greenberg Traurig even more well-equipped to help our clients find tax-efficient solutions to complex financial situations, business transactions and estate planning matters."
Bakal develops tax-planning strategies for closely held family businesses, partnerships, and publicly held corporations with significant domestic and international operations. He works closely with high- net-worth individuals and entrepreneurial companies on tax issues surrounding complex business transactions, estate planning matters, and real estate investments. With many clients in Israel and throughout Latin America, he provides guidance to families and individuals who are seeking to migrate their assets and investments to the U.S., particularly in South Florida. He has considerable experience in representing closely held businesses on the tax consequences of transactions, including structuring joint ventures, asset and stock purchase agreements, and the acquisition, sale, and ownership of interests in real property. He also advises executives in tax-sensitive compensation matters and the owners of controlling stakes in publicly held companies.
"I chose Greenberg Traurig because of the firm's global platform, depth and breadth of experience in international tax planning and compliance, and strong culture of collaboration," Bakal said. "I wanted to be part of the premier firm in South Florida, where many of my clients are relocating. A lot of capital and business is gravitating to South Florida right now, which makes it a great place to be."
Throughout his 36-year career, Bakal has received numerous accolades. He has been recommended by Chambers USA in the area of "Taxation" since 2017, by The Legal 500 United States in "U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious" since 2017, and by The Best Lawyers in America in "Trusts & Estates" since 2010.
Bakal graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and earned a B.S. from Yale University. He is a member of the Florida and Illinois bars and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Tax Court.
