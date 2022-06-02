Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic growth of its Government Law & Policy Practice with the addition of Roger "Beau" Beaubien as of counsel in the firm's Tallahassee office. Beaubien, who has worked in state government and politics for the past 10 years, most recently served as deputy chief of staff in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic growth of its Government Law & Policy Practice with the addition of Roger "Beau" Beaubien as of counsel in the firm's Tallahassee office. Beaubien, who has worked in state government and politics for the past 10 years, most recently served as deputy chief of staff in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.
At Greenberg Traurig, Beaubien will focus his practice on legislative and executive branch lobbying, campaign finance law, insurance, public policy advocacy, the state bidding and licensing processes, and elections law matters. He will represent clients before the Florida Elections Commission and the Commission on Ethics.
His arrival follows former Florida Lottery Interim Secretary and Chief of Staff Samantha Ferrin, who joined the firm as director of the Government Law & Policy Practice in Tallahassee in early 2021. Working at the intersection of business, government, and the law, Greenberg Traurig's Tallahassee office is home to a multidisciplinary legal team with deep Florida roots. The Government Law & Policy Practice has been steadily expanding its presence in recent years and consistently ranks in the top five in lobbying revenues statewide.
"Beau's deep experience at the state level continues to enhance our ability to help clients navigate the evolving regulatory and political landscape in Florida," said David C. Ashburn, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tallahassee office. "During his time in the governor's office, Beau worked on some of the most challenging issues facing the administration, including property insurance, COVID-19, and election initiatives. He brings a breadth of knowledge to our Florida Government Law & Policy Practice and will also be an asset to clients dealing with the complexities of Florida campaign finance and election laws, as well as administrative law matters."
Throughout his career, Beaubien has held different roles within Florida politics, government, and private practice. In addition to his role as the governor's deputy chief of staff, he worked as director of cabinet affairs and served as DeSantis' political director during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign. His government experience also includes serving as assistant attorney general and special counsel to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, advising her on legislative and cabinet issues and on her duties as a member of the state's Constitutional Revision Commission.
"Beau understands how to successfully interact with state officials because he has worked alongside them," said Hayden R. Dempsey, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Florida Government Law & Policy Practice. "He is a great addition to the Tallahassee office and will help us grow our government affairs team for the future."
As a top aide in the DeSantis administration, Beaubien oversaw policy and operations for various state agencies, including the Departments of State, Corrections, and Juvenile Justice. He also served as chief liaison between the Governor's office and the offices of the Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. While overseeing the Office of Cabinet Affairs, Beaubien worked with department leadership on multiple issues including insurance, financial regulation, and highway safety.
"I chose Greenberg Traurig because it's a well-established leader in Florida's government affairs sector and offers me the opportunity for professional growth as part of a firm with a global platform," Beaubien said. "I look forward to utilizing my experience and knowledge to help clients navigate Florida's government regulations and policies to achieve their business goals."
Before entering public service, Beaubien was an associate at Coates Law Firm in Tallahassee where he advised clients on matters related to ethics, elections, and campaign finance laws. He has a J.D. from Florida State University and a B.A. from the University of Florida.
