NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Jason D. Burns as a shareholder in its Labor & Employment Practice. Based in the firm's New York office, Burns is a versatile litigator with a national practice focused on class and collective wage and house actions, trade secret and restrictive covenant litigation, and other complex employment and commercial disputes.
"Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a real uptick in requests from our clients for assistance in navigating complex employment issues. Jason's experience helping employers navigate high-stakes disputes is a significant addition to our team and the value we offer to clients," said Jim Boudreau, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice.
"Jason is a very talented lawyer with a strong background representing clients in a broad range of industries, including the financial services sector, e-ecommerce, retail, and technology. He adds depth to our already robust Labor & Employment team in New York and we are excited to welcome him to Greenberg Traurig," said Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New York office. Achi is also co-chair of the New York Corporate Practice, and Bornstein is also co-chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice.
"Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice is truly national and global in scope and the group's focus on handling clients' sophisticated litigation needs made it a natural fit for my practice," Burns said. "The breadth of Greenberg Traurig's best-in-class practice groups across the firm, combined with its geographic reach, also offer critical support for my clients—both in employment and other areas. In addition, Greenberg Traurig is a leader when it comes to offering cross-practice, industry-focused attorney teams. This collaborative approach provides tremendous value for clients who demand practical legal counsel tailored to meet their business needs."
Burns received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. While in law school, he served as a legal extern at the Legal Resource Centre, a public interest legal services organization in Cape Town, South Africa. He received his A.B. in History, with distinction in all subjects, from Cornell University. Burns is admitted to practice in New York.
About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management in labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by Chambers & Partners USA for Labor & Employment, Nationwide and The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation.
