PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey C. Joy has returned to global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as an of counsel in the Portland and Orange County offices. He will work in the Private Wealth Services and Tax Practices.
Joy has three decades of experience advising high-net-worth individuals and owners of closely held businesses on their estate planning and income tax matters. He focuses on developing plans for succession of ownership within companies using various tax efficient techniques and strategies.
"Jeff has a solid reputation for delivering top-quality service to his clients, which is why they return to him for advice again and again," said Barbara T. Kaplan and William R. Siegel, co-chairs of the firm's Tax Practice, in a joint statement. "Jeff's skill set bolsters our already strong tax team, particularly for clients needing highly specialized legal services all along the West Coast."
Greenberg Traurig's nationally ranked Tax Practice has been expanding in recent months to meet client demand across the United States. Last year, Shareholder Joseph J. Curran joined the firm's Boston office, where he is focused on private equity-related tax matters; Shareholder Jeffrey K. Ekeberg, who advises clients on the tax aspects of complex business transactions, joined the Chicago office; Shareholder Scott J. Bakal joined the firm's Fort Lauderdale office, where he works with high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurial companies on complex tax issues; and Shareholder Seth J. Entin, who represents multinational companies and high-net-worth individuals in international tax matters, rejoined the Miami office. Miami Shareholders Gennette E. Faust, Erika G. Litvak, and Ozzie A. Schindler also are part of the firm's international tax team in South Florida.
"We are thrilled to have Jeff return to Greenberg Traurig," said Susan L. Heller and Bruce Fischer, co-managing shareholders of the Orange County office, in a joint statement. "His deep roots in Southern California, coupled with his strong background in estate planning, further expands the firm's depth in handling intricate tax matters.
Joy has deep experience in both domestic and international tax planning. He practiced in Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office for almost 15 years before transitioning to another firm. He has significant tax controversy experience, previously representing clients before the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Tax Court, and the California Franchise Tax Board.
"I am truly excited to be returning to Greenberg Traurig and its vast global platform to further build my practice," Joy said. "Many of my clients have property in multiple regions, so I rely on the firm's depth of experience in tax planning and the culture of collaboration among the attorneys to offer the best all-around service possible."
Joy received his J.D. from Washburn University School of Law, an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law, and a B.S., cum laude, from University of Kansas. He is licensed to practice law in California, Oregon, and Washington.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
