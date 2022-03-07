CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is expanding its Litigation and White Collar Crime & Special Investigations practices in its Chicago office, adding Natalie F. Wayne as of counsel. Wayne joins the firm from Mayer Brown LLP where she was an associate in the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice.
Wayne represents corporations and individuals in complex federal white collar and regulatory defense and internal investigations, as well as in complex litigation in federal and state courts.
"We are delighted to welcome Natalie to the Chicago office, where she will bring even further depth to our award-winning Litigation Practice," Chicago Co-Managing Shareholders John F. Gibbons and Rita M. Powers said. "Her exceptionally versatile legal talent and significant experience will undoubtedly prove invaluable to our clients."
Wayne's white collar and investigations practice spans a wide range of sectors and subject areas. She advises clients in matters involving the False Claims Act (FCA), fraud, and consumer protection. Her civil litigation practice involves matters related to business disputes, FCA, qui tam, mass torts, and antitrust issues. She has experience advising clients at all phases of litigation, including initial fact investigation, written discovery, defending and taking depositions, briefing and arguing dispositive motions, and preparing for trial. In particular, Wayne has deep experience in eDiscovery, including designing and implementing procedures for preserving and producing electronically stored information.
During her time at Mayer Brown, Wayne worked closely with William Michael, Jr. who joined Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis and Miami offices in June 2021 as co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. They will continue their collaboration, representing individuals and corporations in complex federal white collar civil and criminal cases, regulatory defense, and internal investigations. She will also work with Michael in the Minneapolis office, representing clients in the Twin Cities.
"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig," Wayne said. "I have been impressed by their dedication to client service and their long-standing commitment to cultivating and retaining talent. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and leveraging the firm's global platform to grow my practice. I am also excited to help build synergies between the Chicago and Minneapolis offices and to strengthen the firm's already strong presence in the Midwest."
Wayne earned her B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.
About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice defends companies and individuals in a wide range of criminal, civil and regulatory enforcement proceedings around the world. Our team of over 70 lawyers in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with representative experience involving alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud.
About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to more than 170 today. Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Beth Hodgman, Greenberg Traurig, 312.476.5012, hodgmane@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig