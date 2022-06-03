Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Denver office with the addition of Shane Niebergall as shareholder in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, with a focus on Patent Prosecution
DENVER, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Denver office with the addition of Shane Niebergall as shareholder in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, with a focus on Patent Prosecution.
"Shane's significant skill as a patent attorney and laser focus on providing highly customized client service is a perfect match with our team as we continue to expand our intellectual property service offerings to meet client demand," said David G. Palmer and Michael R. McGinnis, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Denver office, in a joint statement. "His practice will benefit technology companies here in Colorado and beyond."
Niebergall's legal practice is rooted in a deep understanding of individual clients' objectives, technologies, and working styles, and a belief that the practice of patent law is not supported by a "one-size-fits-all" approach. As he creates strategies that align with his clients' business goals, Niebergall helps develop policies to identify, evaluate, and monetize patentable technologies.
"Shane's wide-ranging experience serving the needs of businesses in key technology and science industries allows us to offer enhanced legal counsel to many of our clients," said Barry J. Schindler and Dr. Melissa Hunter-Ensor, co-chairs of the firm's Global Patent Prosecution Group, in a joint statement. "He has a successful track record of ensuring that assets belonging to his clients are well-protected around the world."
With a mix of established Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses in his client base, Niebergall manages significant patent portfolios while providing counsel on various patentability and infringement issues. These issues include design-around strategies, the investigation of new products launched in the marketplace, and enforcement and monetization strategies.
"Intellectual property is the heart and soul of a company. When a client comes to me with their portfolio, I will do everything possible to help them increase the value of their business and the reach of their technology," Niebergall said. "Greenberg Traurig provides a global platform with exceptional resources for my clients and practice."
Niebergall joins the firm from Perkins Coie LLP. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Colorado, with a concentration in aerospace engineering and molecular biology.
