LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Intellectual Property & Technology and Entertainment Practices with the addition of Brian S. Kelly as shareholder. Kelly joins the firm from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP where he was a partner in its digital and technology group.
"We're excited to have Brian on board. His deep experience navigating the field of intellectual property is a welcome addition to the firm," said Los Angeles Co-Managing Shareholder Gregory A. Fishman. "California is at the nexus of the emerging technology market. Our team in LA and across our global platform will benefit significantly from Brian's proven expertise in navigating this ever-changing field," added Co-Managing Shareholder Barbara A. Jones.
Kelly counsels clients at all stages of growth in the commercialization of intellectual property, with a focus on product marketing and licensing strategies; structuring, negotiating, and documenting technology-based transactions; and negotiating outsourcing and other complex business relationships. He handles both domestic and international transactions across industries ranging from health care and financial services to entertainment and digital media, retail, consumer products, distribution, government, and telecommunications.
His work has included working with component manufacturers for global consumer electronics and communications providers on deals valued at well over a billion dollars, and representing major healthcare payors and providers in California, Florida, and New York in healthcare IT and business process outsourcing transactions.
"Brian will be a huge asset to our team," said Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. "His work in corporate law and intellectual property law positions him to handle a wide range of transactions and engagements for our clients across industries and address the changing needs in the global technology marketplace.''
"Greenberg Traurig's platform is one of the broadest and deepest in the industry, which makes a great match for the kind of practice I have and the kind of skillset that I bring,'' Kelly said. "The global reach of GT will help me to better serve clients whose business needs are also global in nature."
Kelly negotiates and documents a wide variety of technology-related transactions, including information technology, and software licensing, development, maintenance, and distribution contracts. He has deep experience across cutting-edge technologies and business models, including SaaS/Cloud, open source, networking, fintech, and content. Additionally, Kelly has served as lead outside IP counsel for the intellectual property aspects of mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and development and distribution relationships.
His work in the entertainment industry has included representing a leading musical artist in the creation and implementation of a streaming platform for his entire catalogue, including rights agreements with music labels, terms of service and privacy policy, and related technology agreements. He has also represented a global direct broadcast provider in negotiation of carriage agreements with program providers.
"Very few entertainment deals today don't touch on some aspect of digital assets and technology,'' said Daniel H. Black, vice chair of the firm's global Entertainment and Media Practice. "His ability to work in the entertainment and media space and understand how technology affects every parts of those businesses is going to be invaluable to our clients.''
Kelly earned his LL.M. and J.D. from the Duke University School of Law and his B.B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Georgia.
