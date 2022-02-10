ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added three new shareholders to key practice areas in its Atlanta office, signifying its continued investment in the region.
The additions include Christine M. Steenman, a shareholder in the firm's Banking & Financial Services Practice, Timothy A. Butler, a shareholder in the Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, and Theresa S. Clark, a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice.
"We have worked hard to build a strong foundation over the last few years by recruiting great people and expanding our capabilities in market sectors that are important to our clients. Finance, technology, and real estate are all sectors that significantly impact the Atlanta business community and where strategic hires like Christine, Tim, and Theresa help strengthen our already robust team," said Theodore I. Blum, managing shareholder of the Atlanta office.
"Greenberg Traurig's bold approach to building exceptional teams begins with the continued development of a winning, collaborative culture where the individual is respected and empowered, where innovation and creativity are valued, and where diversity is baked into everything we do," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer. "People want to be here because they recognize themselves in our emphasis on excelling on everything we do for clients, here in our beloved Atlanta or beyond, as part of our unparalleled global platform."
More information about the new attorneys can be found below:
Christine Steenman: Steenman joins from Allen and Overy, LLP. She focuses her practice on export credit agency and multilateral supported financing and corporate trust work. She has deep experience representing lenders in both domestic and international financing transactions, including large asset financing, secured lending, and general corporate finance transactions. She also regularly advises corporate trustees and agents in their roles across both debt capital markets transactions and banking transactions. Steenman represents domestic and international clients from the New Jersey and Atlanta offices. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, and is not yet admitted in Georgia. She earned her B.A. from Lafayette College and her J.D. from University of Michigan Law School.
Timothy Butler: Butler joins from Troutman Pepper. He focuses his practice on data privacy and technology regulatory matters, helping companies develop tailored strategies to address their regulatory compliance challenges and vigorously defending them in government enforcement actions and bet-the-company lawsuits. A former prosecuting attorney for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and former senior official in the Georgia Attorney General's Office, Butler has led the defense of dozens of government investigations and enforcement actions brought by the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and the various state attorneys general. Butler also regularly defends clients in bet-the-company lawsuits, including complex business disputes and consumer class actions alleging privacy, false advertising, and unfair or deceptive business practice claims. Butler is admitted to practice in Georgia and California. He earned his B.A. from the University of Chicago and his J.D. from Stanford Law School.
Theresa Clark: Clark joins from Paul Hastings, LLP. Clark focuses her practice on real estate transactions, including real estate finance, acquisitions, and dispositions. Her real estate finance experience includes representing major banks, private equity funds, and other institutional lenders in the origination and syndication of mortgage and mezzanine loans and credit facilities secured by multifamily residential, office, hotel, major retail, and industrial projects and portfolios, with an emphasis on complex portfolio financings and syndications. Clark also represents investment funds and REITs in project and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions and negotiation of the related debt financing. She is admitted to practice in Georgia, Florida, and New York. Clark earned her B.B.A. from the University of Miami and her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.
