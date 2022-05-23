Global law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A. advised OPKO Health Inc. in its acquisition of ModeX Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company, for $300 million in OPKO common stock this week.
MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A. advised OPKO Health Inc. in its acquisition of ModeX Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company, for $300 million in OPKO common stock this week.
ModeX Therapeutics is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, focused on developing innovative multi-specific immune therapies for cancer and infectious diseases.
"OPKO Health is a longtime Greenberg Traurig client and we're pleased to have assisted the company in an acquisition that will broaden its technology foundation and help it expand its product offerings," said Robert L. Grossman, Corporate Practice shareholder based in Miami.
Earlier this month, Greenberg Traurig also represented OPKO Health in the sale of its GeneDx unit, a leader in genomic testing and analysis for rare disorders to Stamford, Connecticut-based Sema4 Holdings Corp., which is an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company.
"These transactions were spearheaded by the leadership of Drew M. Altman, a preeminent Corporate Practice attorney and Chair of our Miami Corporate Practice, and Camille Green, OPKO's in-house counsel, along with the excellent work of Trudy Ann McLeary and Macy Nix, two Miami-based Corporate Practice associates," Grossman added.
The team for the ModeX acquisition also included: Miami-based Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel IV; Miami Tax Shareholder L. Frank Cordero; Atlanta Labor & Employment Shareholder Keshia M. Tiemann; Chicago Benefits & Compensation Shareholder Brian Witkowski; Health Care & FDA Practice Shareholder Nancy E. Taylor, based in Washington, D.C.; and Miami Corporate Associates Trudy-Anne McLeary and Macy K. Nix.
The team for the GeneDX sale also included: Miami Corporate Shareholder Thomas R. Martin; Northern Virginia Tax Shareholder Robert D. Simon; and Tess Dillion Meyer, an associate the Health Care & FDA Practice in Washington, D.C.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP