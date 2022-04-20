The Amsterdam office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is pursuing its strategic expansion with the arrival of Jack Schrijver as a Local Partner in the Finance & Restructuring Practice.
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Amsterdam office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is pursuing its strategic expansion with the arrival of Jack Schrijver as a Local Partner in the Finance & Restructuring Practice. Schrijver joins the firm from Dentons. The office also recently added shareholder Thijs Elseman to its Finance & Restructuring Practice.
Schrijver has more than nine years' experience in the field of finance. He assists financial institutions, funds and sponsors in a wide range of national and international financing transactions, with a focus on real estate and project financing. In 2016, he reached the top ten of the Top 50 Young Legal Professionals in the Netherlands. In 2018, Schrijver was seconded to Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., where he assisted the project finance and export finance business lines.
Sabine Schoute, head of Greenberg Traurig's Netherlands Finance & Restructuring Practice, said, "We are very pleased at Jack's arrival. His extensive experience in real estate financing, project financing and general lending are a perfect match for our practice. We are able to offer our clients integrated solutions both within the Netherlands and internationally. With the arrival of Jack, and Thijs earlier this month, we are reaffirming this unique and strong position in the market."
Schrijver said, "The powerful international platform offered by Greenberg Traurig, the strategic focus of the Amsterdam office, and the presence of all disciplines so I can provide clients with the best possible advice, makes the move to Greenberg Traurig a logical choice for me."
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, an international law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers, tax specialists, and civil-law notaries and 42 offices throughout the world.
