LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as gaming regulatory counsel to San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in its definitive agreement to acquire the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada from Red Rock Resorts, Inc. for $650 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction is expected to close later in 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.
"Our team is proud to serve as gaming regulatory counsel to San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in this acquisition and in navigating the regulatory process," said Las Vegas Shareholder and Greenberg Traurig Gaming Practice Chairman, Mark Clayton, who led the firm's gaming team along with Las Vegas Shareholder Erica Okerberg.
Clayton has wide-ranging experience in the gaming industry and focuses his practice on gaming operational and regulatory matters, including those related to land-based gaming, internet gaming and the manufacturing and distribution of gaming equipment.
Okerberg focuses her practice on gaming law, including licensing and regulatory work; and promotional law, including sweepstakes and social gaming.
Located near the Las Vegas Strip, The Palms consists of a casino, approximately 700 hotel rooms and suites, a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, and other amenities, according to the company's website. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, located near the city of Highland, California, is a federally recognized American Indian tribe, which also operates the San Manuel Casino in Highland.
About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
