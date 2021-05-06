NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Barbara T. Kaplan, Global Tax Practice co-chair and New York Tax Practice chair, and G. Michelle Ferreira, co-managing shareholder San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices, will participate in the virtual ABA 2021 May Tax Meeting on May 12, at 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm & May 13, at 1:15 pm to 2:00 pm EST.
Kaplan is presenting on May 12 during the session titled, "The Multicultural Taxpayer: How to Address Discrimination with the IRS." This panel will provide an overview of implicit bias against multicultural taxpayers and highlight the IRS' investment in equity, diversity, and inclusion. And discuss how to report discrimination to the IRS's resources available to multicultural taxpayers, and best practices to ensure that tax practitioners, taxpayers, and IRS employees are treated fairly and respectfully.
Ferreira is presenting on May 13 during the session titled, "Elimination of Bias in Tax Practice, Part II." This panel will focus on the elimination of bias in the attorney client relationship, and help tax professionals identify implicit and explicit bias in working with low-income clients and focus on best practices for promoting sensitivity to cultural difference and also raise attorneys' ethical obligations as it relates to the elimination of bias.
Kaplan, named "Lawyer of the Year," Litigation and Controversy – Tax, New York City, 2020 by Best Lawyers in America and one of the top 50 women lawyers in New York City by Super Lawyers magazine, focuses her tax litigation practice on domestic and foreign corporations, partnerships, and individuals in federal, state, and local tax examinations, controversies, and litigation, including administrative and grand jury criminal tax investigations.
Ferreira listed in Chambers USA Guide, The Best Lawyers in America, The Legal 500 United States and Super Lawyers for her tax litigation expertise counsels and tries cases for individuals, partnerships, estates, and corporations in tax disputes with the Internal Revenue Service and state and local tax agencies, including the California Franchise Tax Board, the State Board of Equalization, the Employment Development Department and county assessment appeals board.
