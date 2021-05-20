MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. were recognized in the Daily Business Review's 2021 Florida Legal Awards. The honorees were celebrated at the publication's annual awards event, held in-person on May 19 at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami.
The Greenberg Traurig honorees are:
- Larry J. Hoffman, founding chairman of Greenberg Traurig, was recognized with the "Lifetime Achievement" award.
- Tracy L. Gerber, co-managing shareholder of the firm's West Palm Beach office and co-chair of the firm's Broker-Dealer Securities Litigation Practice, was recognized in the "Best Mentors" category.
- Nancy B. Lash, co-chair of the Miami office Real Estate Practice, was honored in the "Real Estate Transactions" category for her representation of Swire Properties in its sale of two Class A office buildings at Miami's Brickell City Centre (BCC) for a combined $163 million.
- Eva M. Spahn, a shareholder in the firm's Litigation Practice, was recognized as an "On The Rise" attorney.
The Florida Legal Awards recognizes distinguished members of the Florida legal community.
"We congratulate our founding chairman Larry for his exemplary leadership and the significant contributions he has made to the success of Greenberg Traurig, as well as the evolution of the legal industry," said Matthew B. Gorson, senior chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Tracy, Nancy and Eva represent the best of Greenberg Traurig with a commitment to client service and excellence that has been part of our core values since our founding."
As one of the three original founders of Greenberg Traurig, Hoffman strategically directed the firm's growth from a local law firm into the international firm that now ranks among the leaders in the legal marketplace. He previously served as the firm's CEO, CFO, and chairman of the board. During his tenure as CEO from 1991-1997, he charted a visionary path of expansion for the firm and created transformational change by entering new markets. In addition to law firm management, Hoffman practiced corporate, securities and banking law for more than 40 years.
Gerber regularly defends major Wall Street brokerage firms, investment banks and other public companies in a wide variety of employment disputes in arbitration, before administrative agencies, and in state and federal courts nationwide. She has substantial cross-over experience in the regulatory and sales practice arena, having handled numerous SEC, FINRA, and state regulatory inquiries, investigations, and enforcement proceedings, as well as customer arbitrations. Gerber regularly assists clients in identifying and mitigating collateral business, reputational and regulatory risks that are often presented by high profile employment disputes.
Lash represents clients in Florida and nationwide in broad aspects of commercial real estate. Her experience includes the negotiation, documentation and closing of the sale, purchase, financing and development of vacant land, office buildings, apartment buildings, shopping centers, and large-scale mixed-use, hotel, condominium, office, and retail projects. She has wide-ranging experience in portfolio transactions with assets located in jurisdictions throughout the United States. She also represents landlords and tenants in complex lease negotiations, including ground leased developments in the public-private sector.
Spahn is a multilingual commercial litigator and trial lawyer representing U.S. and foreign clients in domestic and cross-border financial services, products liability, and other complex commercial disputes in state and federal jurisdictions and multiple arbitration forums. She advises clients in all aspects of dispute resolution, from pre-litigation negotiations to trial and post-trial proceedings, and has represented major national financial institutions, manufacturers, and other clients in a variety of industries.
