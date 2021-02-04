SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Andrew B. Schwaab will present the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association's (SVIPLA) annual 2020 Inventor of the Year award to prolific inventor and technologist, Robert Cousins.
Cousins holds over 20 patents in cutting-edge areas, such as solar energy, data storage and security, filesystem design, imaging and medical instrumentation, high frequency RADAR, and virtual credit cards. Over the course of his distinguished 35-year career, he has served as chief technology officer and engineering vice president of multiple technology companies across the U.S.
"I am honored to congratulate Bob on this significant achievement," Schwaab said. "He is a true visionary whose pioneering patents and inventions have helped shape the modern world."
Cousins will be honored at the SVIPLA's February webinar, to be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 25, which will include a panel presentation with inspiring stories and mentorship opportunities.
Schwaab, a former president of the SVIPLA, is a member of global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology and Patent Prosecution Practices, based in the firm's Silicon Valley office. He focuses his practice on strategic intellectual property matters, including counseling, global patent prosecution, patent litigation, licensing, validity and infringement analyses/opinions, due diligence, and freedom-to-operate issues. With more than 25 years of experience, Schwaab handles matters related to a wide range of computer and software technologies.
The SVIPLA is a professional association of members who focus their practice on intellectual property matters, such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licensing, litigation, and other related fields.
For more details on the event, visit the SVIPLA website.
