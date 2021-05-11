SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Salt Lake City office with the addition of Lauren E. H. DiFrancesco as a shareholder in the Litigation Practice, Scott Irwin as a shareholder in the Banking & Financial Services Practice, and Michael F. Thomson as a shareholder in the Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.
"We are excited to welcome these three talented attorneys to Greenberg Traurig, as we continue the strategic expansion of our Salt Lake City office," said Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian Duffy. "Greenberg Traurig is dedicated to building top-tier teams in key areas of practice important to industry-leading businesses. At a time when companies face complex litigation challenges, high stakes financing matters, and restructuring decisions amid the global pandemic, we are fortunate to find such skilled and well-respected attorneys as Lauren, Scott, and Michael to join our global team."
DiFrancesco, formerly a partner at Stoel Rives, focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation with an emphasis on products liability defense. Her product liability work includes defending manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and various other consumer products, along with asbestos litigation, including asbestos-containing products, talc, and masks/respirators. DiFrancesco also has a general litigation practice encompassing a broad range of claims.
Irwin, who was previously a partner at Holland & Hart, works with clients to structure, negotiate, and close complex commercial finance transactions. He regularly counsels national and regional banks and non-bank lenders, as well as companies seeking debt financing, in connection with sponsor-backed transactions, syndicated and bilateral credit facilities, and loans to venture-backed companies. In addition to the Banking & Financial Services Practice, Irwin will be a member of Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate, and Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practices.
Thomson joins Greenberg Traurig from Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C., where he was a shareholder. Thomson focuses his practice on navigating complex bankruptcy and receivership proceedings, out-of-court workouts, and related litigation. He represents creditors, distressed companies, Chapter 7 and 11 trustees, court-appointed receivers, and purchasers in virtually all aspects of the workout, restructuring, and liquidation process, including litigation and appeals.
"The addition of Lauren, Scott, and Michael widens the scope of services we offer to clients across critical industries," said Salt Lake City Restructuring and Bankruptcy Shareholders Annette Jarvis and Peggy Hunt. "Their deep-rooted experience and strong relationships in the Salt Lake City market and beyond will be a valuable and immediate asset for our clients and colleagues across the firm."
Earlier in April, Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City office added long-serving former U.S. Attorney John Huber as a shareholder in the White Collar Defense and Special Investigations Practice. The firm's Salt Lake City team works with regional and national companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations, and across multiple industries, offering clients a wealth of local experience backed by Greenberg Traurig's global platform. Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City attorneys are consistently ranked as leaders in their fields by publications such as The Best Lawyers in America®, Chambers USA, Mountain States Super LawyersSuper Lawyers®, and Utah Legal Elite.
"We are excited to join Greenberg Traurig's collaborative, client-focused team," noted DiFrancesco, Irwin, and Thomson in a joint statement. "We look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our clients, and contributing to the growth and success of the Salt Lake City office."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP