SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Salt Lake City office with the addition of Daniel J. Wadley, who previously served as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regional Director in Utah. Wadley will be a shareholder in the firm's Securities Litigation and White Collar Defense & Special Investigations practices.
"We're very pleased to welcome Dan on board during an especially exciting time as we continue to grow our Salt Lake City office with top-tier attorneys who focus on key areas of practices that address the needs of businesses locally and beyond," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "Dan joins former U.S. Attorney John Huber in our Salt Lake office, giving us an unmatched team in Utah of leading former government officials whose depth of experience will continue to provide essential counsel to our clients."
At the firm Wadley will focus his practice on complex commercial litigation; securities enforcement and litigation matters; and white collar defense and investigations. He joins more than a dozen Greenberg Traurig attorneys who previously worked at the SEC.
"Dan's deep institutional knowledge of the SEC's policies, practices, and procedures will undoubtedly be tremendous assets to our clients," said Bradford D. Kaufman, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and co-chair of the firm's Securities Litigation Practice. "His perspectives on both the government's investigation process and the challenges that businesses face allow him to provide exceptional legal counsel to companies and individuals in securities-focused investigations and other white collar matters."
In his role at the SEC, Wadley helped shape enforcement priorities and policy. During his 11 years with the agency, he supervised all non-public investigations including regulatory filings; financial statement and accounting fraud; corporate mismanagement and internal controls violations; internal investigations; international Foreign Corrupt Practice Act (FCPA) violations; insider trading; digital currencies; Ponzi scheme and offering frauds; and broker-dealer and investment adviser fraud.
Greenberg Traurig expanded into Salt Lake City with the 2020 opening of its office. Wadley is the sixth shareholder to join the team in the last year, which includes Huber in White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Lauren E. H. DiFrancesco in Litigation, Scott Irwin in Banking & Financial Services, Michael F. Thomson in Restructuring & Bankruptcy, and Nathan Hurlbut in the firm's Corporate Practice.
"I am impressed with the strong team that Greenberg Traurig is building in Salt Lake City and am especially pleased to join my esteemed colleague John Huber at the firm," Wadley said. "The firm has a platform like no other law firm in the Salt Lake market. GT's local, national, and global network of resources and depth of expertise will benefit my practice and clients."
Wadley has wide-ranging experience handling complex commercial and securities litigation matters. He has represented accounting firms, banks and financial institutions, real estate developers, and lending institutions in commercial disputes. On the securities side, he has overseen the prosecutions of a retirement plan administrator who defrauded investors; two business associates in Chile who allegedly engaged in insider trading while serving on the board of a pharmaceutical company; and a former chief financial officer who allegedly diverted company funds to cover unauthorized personal and entertainment expenses.
Wadley earned his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law School and his B.S., cum laude, from Brigham Young University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Securities Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig has one of the broadest and deepest securities litigation practices in the country. The firm has been lead defense counsel in hundreds of securities class actions, derivative lawsuits, and SEC investigations and enforcement actions. These include some of the largest and most complex regulatory actions ever filed and one of the most highly publicized securities fraud cases in recent times. The firm has one of the most experienced and largest teams in the United States representing both market leading broker-dealers and Directors & Officers to final award or judgment in thousands of securities arbitrations and trials throughout the country. The team has tried some of the largest arbitration cases to verdict, including numerous matters involving more than $100 million. The attorneys regularly handle matters before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Dispute Resolution, Securities and Exchange Commission, American Arbitration Association, National Futures Association, and state and federal courts across the country.
About Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City team works with regional and national companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations, across multiple industries. The team offers clients a wealth of local experience, backed by Greenberg Traurig's global platform and network of resources. The firm's Salt Lake City attorneys are consistently ranked as leaders in their fields by publications such as The Best Lawyers in America®, Chambers USA, Utah Business Magazine, and Utah Law Review.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
