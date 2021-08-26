BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand in key practices with the addition of Charles W. ("Chip") Azano who joins the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice as of counsel in the Boston office. In addition, the Boston office added associates Amanda Leese and Brittany M. Fisher, who joined the firm's Corporate and Litigation Practices, respectively.
Azano is an experienced bankruptcy and restructuring attorney, who maintains a national, commercial restructuring practice. He frequently represents institutional investors, indenture trustees, bondholders and noteholders in bankruptcy, receiverships, and out-of-court restructurings. He has a broad practice representing distressed tax-exempt debt holders in various sectors, including senior living, energy, hospitality, and manufacturing.
"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig, and I look forward to reuniting with several former colleagues,'' Azano said. "The firm's reach across the U.S. presents an attractive platform, allowing our team to work on cases all over the country from Massachusetts to California. The depth and breadth of the Greenberg Traurig team allows us to offer clients a deep bench of experience in areas and jurisdictions critical to their businesses."
Colleen A. Murphy, shareholder in the firm's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in Boston, and Kevin J. Walsh, Restructuring & Bankruptcy shareholder in Boston, previously worked with Azano at Mintz. Murphy joined Greenberg Traurig in February 2020 and Walsh joined in October 2020. Azano will expand this team, which represents trustees and bondholders in high yield distressed municipal bond investments in and out of court.
"We're delighted to have Chip, Amanda, and Brittany join the team,'' said Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office. "We remain focused on strategically growing the Boston office in key practice and industry areas important to our clients. We are excited to continue to attract top legal talent and great lateral hires."
Leese, who joins the firm's Corporate Practice, represents private companies in a variety of strategic engagements, including acquisitions, divestitures, co-investments, and joint ventures. Fisher joins the firm's Litigation Practice and focuses her practice on commercial litigation, white collar defense, and eDiscovery matters.
Since January of 2020, the firm's Boston office has increased in size with a total of 76 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax.
