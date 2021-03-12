BOSTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its strategy to grow key practices, global law firm Greenberg Traurig welcomes Joseph J. Curran as a shareholder in its Boston office as part of its Global Tax Practice. Curran focuses his practice on the taxation of corporations (C and S) and partnerships, including the tax consequences of taxable and tax-free mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and debt and equity financings.
"Joe's expertise will allow him to work closely with our transactional practice groups. Given our strengths in these areas, his addition is an important step in the further development of our global practice," said William R. Siegel, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice. "Joe has deep experience with structuring complicated deals, so we are excited to have Joe join our team."
Additionally, Curran advises issuers and underwriters in public and private equity and debt offerings, and he has experience advising emerging companies, private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and tax-exempt organizations. He joins from Latham & Watkins.
"We welcome Joe to the Boston office and appreciate his years of experience in the tax area that is key to our clients and in which we are already strong, in keeping with the firm's growth strategy," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office.
"Greenberg Traurig's platform, focus on being a 'one-stop' legal service provider, and leading private equity practice represent a great fit with my practice, my clients, and my experience," Curran said. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues and introducing clients to the many award-winning practices here."
Curran holds an LL.M. in Taxation and a J.D., cum laude, from the Georgetown University Law Center and a B.S.F.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University. He served as a Judicial Intern for the Hon. Timothy Hillman in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to approximately 75 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, and real estate. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
