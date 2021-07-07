WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Corporate Practice with the addition of James Doyle as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C. office. He joins the firm from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.
Doyle represents borrowers and lenders in a wide array of debt financing transactions, including acquisition financings, debt restructurings, and syndicated bank loans.
"We are delighted to welcome Jim and continue the significant growth we have been experiencing in connection with work in the debt financing area. We have known Jim for many years and have seen him in action on several debt financing transactions; our clients and shareholders are thrilled that he is now part of our team. His addition reflects the firm's continuing commitment to strengthen our corporate and finance practices to meet increased client demand," said Richard C. Kim, shareholder and co-chair of the firm's Global Finance Practice.
Doyle has worked across a broad spectrum of industries such as energy, infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, aerospace, leisure, consumer services, and retail. Some of Doyle's key representations include representation of Primavera Capital Partners in the financings to acquire Spring Education Group; representation of AMP Capital in its acquisition of U.S. datacenter firm Expedient from Landmark Media; helping Microsoft Corporation secure a $5 billion senior revolving credit facility; representation of KSL Capital Partners with the financings to acquire Alterra Mount Company; counseling Best Buy Co., Inc. in the refinancing of its $1.25 billion revolving five-year credit facility; and advising Beach Point Capital in various lending transactions.
"Greenberg Traurig's global platform and collaborative approach to addressing a client's goals offer the ideal setting for my practice," Doyle said. "My familiarity with the increased influence and scope of services offered by emerging market players in the debt financing space provides the perfect opportunity to continue helping clients meet their business goals by utilizing customized financing solutions."
"This is an exciting time for our growing Washington, D.C. office. As the market trends toward more specialized financing transactions, Jim's financial and transactional legal expertise will be invaluable," said Ernest L. Greer, firm co-president and chair of the Washington, D.C. office, and Pamela J. Marple, administrative shareholder of the Washington, D.C. office, in a joint statement.
Doyle received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and his B.S.E. magna cum laude from Princeton University. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.
Doyle's arrival is part of an ongoing strategic expansion of Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, which recently welcomed back former general counsel of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Robert P. Charrow, who returned to the firm as senior chairman of its Health Care & FDA Practice, and John Eliason who joined the firm as global co-head of the Energy Project Finance Practice.
Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office has experienced growth in core practice areas and since January 2021 has welcomed the following additions: Adam S. Hoffinger as a shareholder in the White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice; Matthew L. Kanna as shareholder, Friederike S. Görgens and Claudia D. Hartleben as of counsel and Stephanie Vélez as assistant director in the International Trade Practice; Benjamin M. Saul as a shareholder in the Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice; Charles Andres, Ph.D., RAC as shareholder, David G. Mata, Ph.D. as an associate and Patrick LaBreck as a patent agent in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice; Steven Harrison as an associate in the Litigation Practice; Christopher O'Brien as an associate in the Government Contracts Practice; and Tyler Scandalios as an associate in the Health Care & FDA Practice.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
