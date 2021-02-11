MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. elevated seven Florida attorneys to shareholder in its Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando offices: Benjamin Babcock, Kiyan Bigloo, Sergio M. Eslait, Julia G. Jeffery, Marissa A. Neufeld, Melissa López Rogers, and Travis M. Walker.
Firmwide, Greenberg Traurig elevated 44 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel. Greenberg Traurig's 30 new shareholders span 17 offices and 13 practice areas. The 14 attorneys elevated to of counsel or counsel come from nine different offices and practice in eight areas of law.
The firm also reported a seventh consecutive year of record revenue for 2020, more than USD $1.73 billion.
"We are proud of the 2021 class and their significant achievements in providing Greenberg Traurig clients with an unparalleled level of service," said Senior Chairman Matthew B. Gorson. "Especially during an unprecedented and highly challenging year, these talented attorneys demonstrated tremendous dedication to their profession. We look forward to their continued growth and know they will continue to make a difference in our firm and their communities."
- Benjamin Babcock is a member of the Private Wealth Services Practice in the Fort Lauderdale office. He primarily focuses his practice on tax-oriented estate planning, including pre-immigration planning and planning for non-resident aliens, probate and trust administration, and business succession planning for high-net-worth individuals and families.
- Kiyan Bigloo is a member of the Corporate Practice in the Fort Lauderdale office. He focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions, corporate restructurings, buyouts and recapitalizations, public and private securities offerings, corporate governance and compliance, and other general corporate law matters.
- Sergio M. Eslait is a member of the Real Estate Practice in the Miami office. He concentrates on various areas of real estate law and has a broad range of experience representing real estate developers, funds, and investors in matters such as acquisitions, financing, development, construction, leasing, and disposition of retail, industrial, office, and multi-family projects.
- Julia G. Jeffery is a member of the Real Estate Practice in the Miami office. She focuses her practice on real estate development and construction transactions and represents owners and developers of residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate development projects.
- Marissa A. Neufeld is a member of the Land Development Practice in the Miami office. She focuses her practice on land use and general real estate development matters and is experienced in virtually all stages of development, including site due diligence, platting, planning and zoning applications, and permitting.
- Melissa López Rogers is a member of the Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance & Infrastructure Practices and has broad experience as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriters' counsel, bank counsel, trustee's counsel, borrower's counsel and purchasers' counsel in various types of tax-exempt and taxable financings. These include general government, transportation, water, sewer, and electric utilities, higher education, community development districts, and tax allocation districts, with a particular focus on disclosure and municipal securities issues, economic development, and public-private partnerships.
- Travis M. Walker is a member of the Corporate Practice in the Fort Lauderdale office. He is a transaction and business law attorney with experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint venture transactions, private equity and venture capital transactions, buyouts and recapitalizations, corporate restructurings, corporate governance and compliance, as well as other general corporate matters.
