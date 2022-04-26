Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is expanding its Real Estate Practice in the Chicago office, adding Abigail M. Flanagan and Jamie L. Romick as of counsel.
CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is expanding its Real Estate Practice in the Chicago office, adding Abigail M. Flanagan and Jamie L. Romick as of counsel.
"Jamie and Abigail are both highly regarded lawyers and strong additions to our dynamic real estate team in Chicago," Chicago Co-Managing Shareholders John F. Gibbons and Rita M. Powers said. "The talent and experience they bring will make them a valuable resource for serving our clients across a variety of real estate sectors."
Flanagan represents purchasers and sellers of commercial properties on development projects, assemblages, and portfolio sales and acquisitions. She negotiates purchase and sale agreements, manages due diligence review teams, addresses title and survey-related issues, and negotiates loan and private equity investor-related documentation. Flanagan also orchestrates closing logistics. Her practice extends to development, where she negotiates easement agreements, restrictive covenants, and declarations. Flanagan joins Greenberg Traurig from Polsinelli.
"The depth and breadth of the Greenberg Traurig real estate team's experience makes the firm stand out in the marketplace. I look forward to bringing my experience and skillset to our clients while working alongside a talented group of attorneys across all practice groups," Flanagan said.
Romick represents clients in the acquisition, development, leasing, and disposition of industrial, office, raw land, and retail assets across the United States. As part of her practice, she represents borrowers and lenders in connection with construction, bridge, and permanent financings. She also has wide-ranging experience representing national developers in all phases of complex, ground-up industrial development projects, including joint venture formation. Romick joins the firm from Mason Wenk & Berman LLC.
"Having worked with many members of Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice over the years, I have been consistently impressed with their ability to tackle complex transactions with a practical approach. I am thrilled to be joining a firm with such a strong collaborative culture," Romick said.
