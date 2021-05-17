CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its award-winning Real Estate Practice with the addition of Andrew N. Hamm as a shareholder in the firm's Chicago office. He joins the firm from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, where he was a partner.
"Andrew has experience that cuts across markets, financing and development options, sectors and asset types. This is an important attribute in today's rapidly changing marketplace that involves alternative-use properties as well as the more traditional. He is therefore a strong addition to our dynamic team in Chicago – as well as globally," said Rita M. Alliss Powers and John F. Gibbons, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office, in a joint statement. "Andrew has worked with clients on some very significant transactions throughout the United States, including in Illinois, Virginia, California, New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and beyond. We look forward to working with him."
Hamm represents owners, sponsors, private equity firms, institutional lenders, REITs, and other clients across a broad range of real estate asset classes, regularly advising real estate developers in the preparation and negotiation of construction, design, and development agreements. He also has valuable in-house experience gained during a client secondment with The Obama Foundation, where he worked on the development of the Obama Presidential Center.
"Greenberg Traurig's strong real estate department and reputation for collaboration across local and global markets and sectors are two of the reasons why I chose to move my practice here. Another is the firm's commitment to pro bono, justice, and philanthropy, given my own personal focus on providing pro bono representation to community and nonprofit organizations," Hamm said.
Hamm earned his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology, and his B.A. from the University of Michigan.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
