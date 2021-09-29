CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Karen Halm-Lutterodt as of counsel in the firm's Chicago office, where she will focus her practice on commercial real estate. She joins the firm from Ginsberg Jacobs, LLC.
Halm-Lutterodt's experience includes negotiating commercial real estate agreements and analyzing and assessing business legal risks for clients in connection with real estate acquisition, disposition, leasing, and development. She advises clients on a broad range of commercial real estate issues, including complex title review, land use and zoning, property management, and dispute resolution, as well as evaluating environmental risks and liabilities in the leasing and acquisition of real property.
"We are thrilled to welcome Karen to Greenberg Traurig. The talent and experience Karen brings to our real estate practice will make her an invaluable resource for serving our clients across a variety of real estate sectors," Rita M. Powers and John F. Gibbons, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office, said in a joint statement.
"Greenberg Traurig's global brand, global platform, and commitment to diversity and inclusion are just a few reasons I look forward to continuing to grow my real estate practice here," Halm-Lutterodt said.
Halm-Lutterodt earned her J.D. from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, her M.A. from DePaul University, and B.A. from the University of Illinois.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
