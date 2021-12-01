AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Amsterdam office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth with the addition of Local Partner Dr. Robert Hardy, who joins the firm's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation practice on 1 December 2021. Hardy previously worked at Simmons & Simmons LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
"I am honoured and thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice, and am committed to sustaining its further growth and development in Amsterdam and elsewhere," Hardy said. With over 13 years of extensive experience, Hardy's practice covers a wide range of issues under Dutch and European competition law. He represents clients before the Dutch Competition Authority (ACM), the European Commission, the Dutch administrative law courts, and the EU courts in matters relating to cartels, dominance, merger control, and State aid proceedings.
Greenberg Traurig's Amsterdam Managing Shareholders Cees van Oevelen and Thomas van der Vliet commented that they are very pleased that Hardy is joining the firm in Amsterdam: "This is again an important addition to the firm. Robert advises clients on high-value and complex matters spanning a wide spectrum of economic sectors. His particular interest in the interface between intellectual property and competition law is a new and important step in our strategic growth." Hans Urlus, who heads the Amsterdam Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice for the firm, added: "Robert brings a lot of experience in EU merger control work, having worked with other top-tier U.S. firms in Brussels for quite some time, and will also help to expand the firm's broader regulatory practice in the EU."
Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice:
The Practice includes attorneys with trial experience both with the federal antitrust enforcement agencies and against them. Our international practice allows us to assemble experienced antitrust litigators to prosecute or defend and try a broad range of antitrust claims. We have experience and depth in virtually every aspect of antitrust litigation, civil and criminal. Our attorneys are particularly adept at litigating claims in regulated industries, both in federal court and before administrative agencies.
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam:
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, an international law firm with more than 2,300 attorneys, tax specialists and civil-law notaries, and 40 offices throughout the world.
