NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP has welcomed Jaclyn Ruch as a shareholder its Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity Practices. Ruch represents private equity sponsors in domestic and cross-border transactions focused on the healthcare sector.
"Jackie is an excellent addition to our robust M&A team, specifically our growing Private Equity Practice, as well as to our broader award-winning Corporate Practice. Her significant experience in health care and a variety of industries will be helpful to our clients in numerous sectors worldwide," said Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, in a joint statement. Achi is also co-chair of the office's Corporate Practice. Bornstein is also co-chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and co-chair of the firm's Global Patent Litigation Group.
Ruch assists clients with buyouts, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, restructurings, growth investments, and other investments, including control and non-control investments and co-investments. Ruch also regularly advises clients on corporate governance and general corporate matters. She joins the firm from Ropes & Gray.
"I look forward to further expanding my practice at Greenberg Traurig's largest office," Ruch said. "The firm's unique global platform that focuses on collaboration will no doubt enhance my ability to serve clients and allow me to provide the exceptional service for which the firm is renowned."
Ruch's clients have included a company specializing in design, geospatial, and infrastructure management; a radiology services provider; a manager of private equity, public equity, credit, and net lease capital; an operationally-oriented middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets; a growth equity firm focused on software companies; and a private equity firm that invests in North American middle market leveraged buyout transactions, among others.
Ruch received her J.D., cum laude, from the Brooklyn Law School, where she was Notes Editor of the Brooklyn Journal of Corporate, Financial and Commercial Law. She received her B.S., cum laude, from New York University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
Click here for information about Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice
Click here for information on Greenberg Traurig's Private Equity Practice
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Sarah Misailidis, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 202.530.8597, misailidiss@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP