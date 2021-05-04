MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Corporate, Infrastructure and Energy Practice attorneys from the Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at the IJMexico 2021 virtual event to be held from May 12-13.
The annual event brings together government, institutional investors, developers, lenders, advisors, and funds that examine infrastructure and energy financing opportunities in the market. Speakers will discuss prescient market intelligence related to the full spectrum of investment and financing opportunities in Mexico, providing attendees clarity and an opportunity to benchmark best practices for navigating a challenging market.
Below is the list of Mexico City office attorneys who will be speaking and the corresponding panels:
- Juan Manuel González Bernal: Determining the Private Sector Opportunity in Infrastructure Projects in Mexico
- Pedro J. Reséndez Bocanegra: The Mexican Energy Market: The Role of Traditional Energy, Renewables and Energy Storage
- José Antonio Butrón Quintero: M&A and Secondary Markets Activity: Analyzing Future Participation in Brownfield Projects
- Rodrigo Orozco Waters: The Infrastructure Roundtable
González Bernal is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Infrastructure Practice and administrative shareholder of the Mexico City office. He has more than 25 years of experience handling complex project finance transactions representing sponsors, developers, structuring agents and lenders across all sectors including airports, transportation, water, energy, and waste management among others. He has focused on public procurement and the legal regime applicable to public works and services, and public-private partnerships in Mexico.
Reséndez Bocanegra has broad experience in governmental affairs, assisting companies in the process of implementing and contracting energy projects in Mexico and other countries of Latin America. His experience includes the drafting and negotiation of legal reforms, bidding guidelines and contracts required for project development and project financing, as well as compliance with regulatory controls.
Butrón Quintero focuses his practice on corporate law, M&A, banking, project finance, capital markets, structured finance, and securitizations. He has participated in several landmark transactions representing some of the leading enterprises and sponsors in a variety of sectors including infrastructure, energy and natural resources, commodities trading, consumer products, hotels and leisure, and technology.
Orozco Waters represents clients in public and private financing projects as well as foreign investment transactions in the infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, financial, and commercial sectors in Mexico. He has advised the Mexican federal government in the securitization of several funds and assets through the Mexican Stock Exchange, as well as the issuance of catastrophic bonds through the World Bank. He regularly advises states and municipalities in issuances of debt through the Mexican Stock Exchange and has been involved in many of the largest state-debt restructurings and refinancings in Mexico, having advised both banks and states.
Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the event.
About Greenberg Traurig Mexico: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law
