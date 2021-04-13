DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys represented Vizient, Inc. in its acquisition of Intalere from Intermountain Healthcare, which closed on March 31, 2021. Vizient is widely considered the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the United States.
"This acquisition allows Vizient to expand our relationship with Intermountain Healthcare to include supply chain solutions and services, in addition to clinical and cost analytics," said Byron Jobe, Vizient's president and CEO. "A special thank you to the GT team for their legal guidance."
The transaction was led by Corporate and Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder Michael L. Malone and Corporate shareholder Thomas Woolsey, both of whom are based in Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office.
"Vizient has been a long-time client of the firm and we have always appreciated their trust in our attorneys and legal strategies," said Malone and Woolsey in a joint statement." This acquisition represents yet another great partnership between our colleagues and all of the hard-working individuals at Vizient."
The Greenberg Traurig team also included Washington D.C. office Antitrust Litigation and Competition Regulation shareholder Andrew G. Berg, Dallas office Corporate Associate Richard D. Dusenbury, Dallas office Health Care & FDA Associate Somer Hayes, Dallas Tax Associate Josh Prywes, and Washington D.C. office Corporate Practice Group attorney Rebecca Tracy Rotem.
Read the press release issued by Vizient.
