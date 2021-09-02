NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig strengthens its International Arbitration and Litigation Group in Europe with the addition of Robert Whitener as a shareholder in Berlin. He joins the firm from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer on 1 September.
Robert Whitener will be based in Greenberg Traurig's Berlin office, where he will join a dynamically growing team handling high-profile, complex commercial disputes. He will also be spending significant time in the London office to help develop the firm's international arbitration offering in the City. Robert Whitener is admitted to practice in New York, England & Wales (solicitor), and Germany.
Robert Whitener has conducted many commercial arbitrations under the leading institutional rules as well as ad hoc arbitrations. Furthermore, he has represented clients in investor-state arbitrations under bilateral investment treaties and the Energy Charter Treaty. His clients come from the aviation, healthcare, and energy sectors. In addition, he teaches at Humboldt University of Berlin in the LL.M programme in international dispute resolution.
Peter Schorling, Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig Germany, explains: "With Robert Whitener, we have been able to win a proven expert in international arbitration. We are now expanding our range of advisory services for high-profile international disputes on the European and the global level. The close cooperation between our teams in Berlin and London is a strength we can draw on."
"We are very happy to add Robert to our international arbitration team in Europe," compliments Lori G. Cohen, Vice Chair of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice. "Robert brings a wealth of experience in international disputes that complements well our growing Global Arbitration Practice."
Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration and Litigation Practice comprises a multidisciplinary, globally integrated team that helps businesses avoid or resolve disputes efficiently and effectively around the world. It assists clients in international arbitrations and provides strategic advice in relation to all stages of an international dispute, including predispute negotiations, representation before a range of international tribunals, settlement, and the enforcement of international arbitration awards.
Robert Whitener comments on his move: "I am thrilled to be joining a global firm of the calibre of Greenberg Traurig. I am particularly attracted to its strong core litigation practice and its global ambitions. I am looking forward to working with my talented new colleagues to offer our clients the very best possible representation in international disputes."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
