TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Tallahassee office Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the addition of Shareholder Brian A. Crumbaker.
Crumbaker, who was formerly with Hopping Green & Sams, has extensive experience in the representation of bondholders and corporate trust companies in relation to distressed/defaulted high-yield tax-exempt bonds. He has dedicated most of his more than 20-year career to restructurings of municipal transactions both in Florida and throughout the nation. As a member of Greenberg Traurig's public finance practice, he will provide counsel to municipal security credit holders and indenture trustees in connection with distressed/defaulted tax-exempt bonds issued to fund the construction of public infrastructure, low-income housing, health care facilities, senior housing, and charter schools. He also represents issuers and underwriters on primary offerings (public and private placement) of tax-exempt bonds.
"Brian brings unique skills that will complement our firm's already strong team of public finance attorneys," said David C. Ashburn, managing shareholder of the firm's Tallahassee office. "We are delighted to welcome Brian to our Tallahassee office and are confident that his solution-oriented approach will serve as an asset to our clients' public finance projects and help them to address the related legal issues."
A Florida native and graduate of the University of Miami School of Law and Florida State University, Crumbaker grew up in Tallahassee.
"Many Greenberg Traurig attorneys have enjoyed a long working relationship with Brian and his experience in the areas of distressed securities and restructuring, he will be a great addition to our team," said Warren S. Bloom, who is co-chair of the firm's National Public Finance Practice. "He understands the lifecycle of a project and when a project is in distress, Brian knows how to put the deal back together and right-size the project, whether that means finding a new developer or lender."
Crumbaker's previous representations include numerous land-based, housing, healthcare, and hotel transactions throughout the country.
A few of the notable matters Crumbaker has handled include:
- Representation of purchasers in connection with their acquisition of $7,375,000 Special Assessment Revenue Bonds (Improvement Area No. 1 Project), Series 2019, and $3,535,000 Special Assessment Revenue Bonds (Major Improvement Area Project), Series 2019, issued in relation to the Hurricane Creek project in the City of Anna, Texas (closed April 2019).
- Representation of the indenture trustee in connection with an agreed-upon liquidation of a low-income multi-family housing project located in Memphis, Tennessee, securing Multifamily Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds (closed August 2019).
- Representation of purchasers in connection with their acquisition of $36,500,000 Special District Excise Tax Revenue and Improvement Bonds, Series 2019A, and $12,280,000 Subordinate Special District Excise Tax Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B, issued in relation to the Charles Pointe project in Harrison County, West Virginia (closed August 2019).
- Representation of the indenture trustee in connection with the issuance of $50,925,000 Reedy Creek Improvement District (Orange and Osceola County, Florida) Ad Valorem Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2015A (closed April 2015).
"Greenberg Traurig provides an unparalleled global platform that will help me to further develop my practice and better serve my client's needs regardless of their location," Crumbaker said. "My representations often require collaboration with attorneys in various practice areas, including tax, bankruptcy, litigation, real estate, and land use. Greenberg Traurig's full-service offering allows me to put a team of attorneys together quickly to advise clients in connection with their most challenging projects and related legal issues."
Involved in several professional organizations, Crumbaker is a member of the Florida Bar Association, the National Association of Bond Lawyers, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. Active in the community, he is a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee.
