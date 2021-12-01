MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Real Estate and Public Finance and Infrastructure capabilities in its Tallahassee office with the addition of Jason E. Merritt.
Merritt, who joined Greenberg Traurig as an of counsel, will work closely with the firm's Public Finance team on the disposition and sale of real estate assets as part of the resolution of distressed or defaulted publicly financed bond projects, including public infrastructure, low-income housing, health care facilities, senior housing, and charter schools.
"Adding Jason to our team will allow us to better serve clients in an area where we are seeing increased demand from municipal bond holders and others in connection with distressed or defaulted bonds," said Warren S. Bloom, who is co-chair of the firm's National Public Finance Practice. "Jason's extensive commercial real estate experience will be a valuable asset as projects are restructured by bringing in new lenders or subdivided and sold off."
Merritt's hiring is a continuation of the firm's growth in this area that included the March addition of Tallahassee Public Finance Shareholder Brian A. Crumbaker, who represents bondholders and corporate trust companies in connection with distressed or defaulted high-yield bonds, landowner bankruptcies, foreclosures, and restructurings.
Merritt and Crumbaker are both former shareholders of Hopping Green & Sams, a Tallahassee boutique law firm, which ceased operations in November.
"I am delighted to welcome Jason to our Tallahassee office, providing us with the unique opportunity to strengthen our capabilities in two key practice areas," said David C. Ashburn, the office's managing shareholder. "We are confident his experience in handling complex real estate transactions, his client-service approach, and commitment to excellence will complement and enhance our strong and growing team."
Some of the matters Merritt has previously handled include advising the indenture trustee in the deed-in-lieu acquisition and disposition of a 560-unit multi-family development in Jefferson County, Kentucky; and representing an indenture trustee-controlled special purpose entity (SPE) in the disposition of a Livermore, California former charter school facility.
Among the general commercial real estate transactions he has worked on, he represented an institutional investor in the sale of a permitted assisted living facility site in Palm Beach County. He has represented both landowners and developers on commercial transactions, and lenders and borrowers on commercial real estate lending matters. He has advised clients on the acquisition and financing of multi-family housing projects, as well as owners in the sale of agricultural tracts of land to builders.
"As I join Greenberg Traurig, I am looking forward to expanding my work in the public finance area and helping the firm to continue to build on its strength in this niche," Merritt said. "I know the firm's strong knowledge base in this sector and its global platform, two factors which drew me to Greenberg Traurig, will continue to be significant catalysts for our success."
In addition to Merritt's commercial real estate experience, he has also served as counsel to several municipalities and public boards in the Central Florida area, where he advised on matters related to contracts, real property, finance, construction, and public procurement. He also has broad experienced in title insurance and is authorized to issue title insurance through First American Title Insurance Company.
A Florida native, Merritt earned his J.D. with high honors at the University of Florida Levin College of Law and earned his B.S. summa cum laude at Florida State University. He is a member of the Florida Bar and its Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
