TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Tampa office Labor & Employment Practice with the addition of Jennifer W. Corinis as an Of Counsel attorney.
"We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office and look forward to her playing a key role in our growing Labor & Employment practice," said David B. Weinstein, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office and chair of the firm's national Environmental & Toxic Torts Litigation Practice. "Jennifer is an accomplished trial attorney with a proven track record of success. She is a strategic addition to our office, as we continue to strengthen our Tampa attorney team, allowing us to better serve growing client demand."
Corinis has extensive trial and appellate experience, in both federal and state courts, focusing on claims of alleged individual and class discrimination, Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Jennifer was most recently an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Florida where she gained valuable courtroom experience with approximately a dozen trials and more than 10 oral arguments before the Eleventh Circuit. Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, Corinis spent six years in private practice at two large Boston law firms, where she defended auditing firms in securities class actions, and represented clients in employment and intellectual property matters.
"Greenberg Traurig provides an unparalleled global platform to expand my practice, particularly in the evolving area of Labor & Employment which affects businesses of all industries and sizes," Corinis said. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Tampa office's Labor & Employment Practice and utilizing my experience to advise clients regarding their most challenging labor and employment legal issues."
Corinis received her J. D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law, and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Wellesley College.
Involved in several professional organizations, Corinis serves as vice chair of The Florida Bar, Federal Court Practice Committee, and is a master of the J. Clifford Cheatwood Inn of Court.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tampa Office: Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office represents clients in a broad array of civil and criminal litigation, trial, and appellate practice in state and federal courts, including complex and high-stakes trials both in Florida and around the country. Our lawyers also regularly represent clients in labor & employment, real estate, environmental, land development, intellectual property & technology, corporate, bankruptcy & creditor's rights, public finance, tax, and other business planning and transactions. We work closely with our Orlando office to offer clients full-service representation in the region, with our five other Florida office to provide seamless statewide representation, and with dozens of Greenberg Traurig offices in the United States and abroad to provide clients with both local expertise and global each. Eight Greenberg Traurig Tampa practices are listed as top-tier by U.S. News Best Law Firms®. Lawyers in our Tampa office are recognized in Chambers and Partners USA Guide, Who's Who Legal, The Legal 500 United State, Florida Super Lawyers, Florida Trend magazine's Florida Legal Elite, and Best Lawyers in America.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. One firm worldwide, GT has been recognized for the 13th consecutive year as having the most attorneys listed in Best Lawyers in America, achieved Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certification, and is identified as a Top 30 Best Law Firms in Client Service Performance on BTI's Client Service A-Team, which is the only law firm ranking based solely on direct, unprompted feedback from corporate counsel.
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.