NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran restructuring attorney Oscar N. Pinkas has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as Chair of the firm's New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. Pinkas is known for advising clients worldwide – both in and out of court – in connection with underperforming, distressed, workout, receivership, insolvency, and bankruptcy situations.
"During one of the most challenging times in modern history, Greenberg Traurig just concluded another record year of revenue and profits. As always, we look for opportunity in crisis and change. Financial discipline, a steady hand, a clear unified message, and our unique culture and core beliefs of respect, empowerment, collaboration, and trust, have allowed us to endure and recruit highly-skilled lawyers, like Oscar, who want to be part of Greenberg Traurig's winning recipe," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Oscar will play a key role in the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, working closely in New York with longstanding shareholder and now Vice Chair of the New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, Nathan A. Haynes, as well as our deep bench of private equity, corporate, real estate, tax, and finance lawyers, guiding clients through the entire life cycle of their investments, both in the United States and globally."
"Joining Greenberg Traurig's highly respected Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides a real opportunity to grow my global practice, including by continuing to serve clients in the M&A, private equity, and finance space," Pinkas said. "I look forward to leveraging GT's transactional core and worldwide platform of multi-disciplinary attorneys to serve clients whenever and wherever."
A former leader in Dentons' Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Practice, Pinkas will serve Greenberg Traurig clients by drawing on his wide range of experience handling strategic, operational, or financial issues – particularly with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and equity or debt financing transactions. He represents investors, purchasers, lenders/agents, indenture trustees, estate fiduciaries, committees, and debtors.
"Greenberg Traurig New York welcomes Oscar, a strategic problem solver whom we know will add great dimension to our Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and enhance the resources of our corporate and private equity teams," said Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, in a joint statement.
"Oscar's multi-faceted experience and stellar reputation for handling the most complex, unique, and sensitive legal matters with creativity and practicality will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Shari L. Heyen and David B. Kurzweil, Co-Chairs of Greenberg Traurig's global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, in a joint statement. "He understands how to proactively help clients resolve and take advantage of opportunities that may arise in complex distress situations."
Pinkas has led numerous prominent engagements for clients in recent cases and matters, including bebe stores, Deluxe Entertainment, Dura Automotive Systems, Global A&T Electronics, Magnetation, Mesabi Metallics, Ranger Offshore, Sanjel, Vivus, and Walter Energy.
An Advisory Board Member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, Pinkas has been honored with numerous recognitions. He was named a "40 Under 40 Leader in Insolvency" by the American Bankruptcy Institute; an "Emerging Leader in M&A Financing and Turnaround" by The M&A Advisor; a "Top 50 Rising Star Dealmaker in the Americas" by Global M&A Network; a Top Rated Bankruptcy Attorney by Super Lawyers; and a "Top Attorney Under 40" by Bankruptcy Law360.
Frequently sought out by media and industry leaders for commentary on cases and important business topics, Pinkas regularly speaks on panels regarding his areas of practice. He also authors articles on the impact of significant changes in the law, including more than 20 articles in the ABI Journal, New York Law Journal, Law360, ABF Journal, and Private Debt Investor.
Pinkas received his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law; his MBA with honors from Solvay Business School, Université Libre de Bruxelles; and a B.A. in Economics from Rollins College.
About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative and effective solutions to the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's vast resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
