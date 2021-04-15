WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Andres, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Intellectual Property & Technology, Patent Prosecution, Healthcare & FDA, and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practices, has joined the Lexis Practical Guidance (PG) Life Sciences Advisory Board. The board aims to offer guidance on various issues as it reviews and discusses current trends in law, practice areas, and the market.
Andres, who is based in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, is a registered patent attorney focused on patent prosecution, strategic patent counseling, IP due diligence, drug and medical device FDA regulatory counseling, invalidity and non-infringement opinions, life-cycle management, Supreme Court and Federal Circuit amicus briefs, transactional work, and related business matters. A trusted advisor, Andres has been invited to speak at conferences and programs worldwide. In addition, he has co-authored over 100 legal publications and three Supreme Court amicus briefs.
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
