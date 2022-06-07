Dorothee Fischer-Appelt will co-chair the Capital Markets Conference 2022 on June 10, an event she has been co-chairing since its inception in 2011. Dorothee and James Mountain, both shareholders in the London office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak on panels at the conference.
LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt will co-chair the Capital Markets Conference 2022 on June 10, an event she has been co-chairing since its inception in 2011. Dorothee and James Mountain, both shareholders in the London office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak on panels at the conference. They will be joined by members of the global capital markets legal community for networking opportunities and informative, in-depth sessions presented by experts.
The event, organized by The Law Society and the American Bar Association, will be held at The Law Society in London and is the first time the conference will be held in person since the beginning of the pandemic.
Dorothee will deliver the opening remarks as a co-chair of the event and will also speak on the panel "Recent Developments in Equity Capital Markets." This panel will discuss recent regulatory and practice developments in the Equity Capital Markets, including the implications of the invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, the impact of the London listings review, development in due diligence practices, and the Australian cartel case.
James will join the panel "Facts about SPACs" where panelists will discuss European special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), including structural considerations, choice of listing venues, and practical concerns, as well as de-SPACing transactions and private investments in public equity.
Dorothee is a New York and English-qualified shareholder with 25 years' experience in international capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions. She represents companies, financial institutions, and selling shareholders in connection with international equity and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary equity offerings, convertibles, warrants, block trades, high yield offerings, Rule 144A debt offerings, sovereign bonds, exchange offers, and consent solicitations.
James is experienced in advising issuers and underwriters in capital markets transactions, with particular emphasis on equity offerings across both developed and emerging markets. James' experience includes IPOs on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and AIM as well as other stock exchanges throughout the world, secondary offerings, private placements, and quick-to-market transactions. He has also worked on secondment at a major international investment bank and a Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 company.
About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with nearly 120 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial services, automotive, retail and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
