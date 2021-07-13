HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dwayne L. Mason, shareholder in the Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been re-elected to the board of trustees for the Association of Water Board Directors (AWBD) – Texas. Mason will serve as treasurer.
"It's an honor to be re-elected and give another two-years of service to the Association of Water Board Directors," Mason said. "I look forward to working closely with all the board members to work toward securing a sustainable future for Texas communities."
For more than 20 years, Mason has served as a director in public utility districts, first in Harris County Municipal Utility District 222 from 1995 to 2006, and from 2009 to the present in Harris County Improvement District #18, where he is a founding director, and currently serves as vice president. Mason began his second AWBD two-year term in office as a trustee and treasurer on June 18th.
According to AWBD, the association was founded in 1975 and is dedicated to the betterment of Texas water district operation and management through education, unification, and advocacy. The association is composed of municipal utility districts, public utility districts, special utility districts, utility districts, and water control and improvement districts. It also serves as the industry expert and source of education for water district operation and management in Texas.
Mason leads the Texas IP Litigation Practice in Greenberg Traurig's Houston office and focuses his practice on patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and technology-based commercial litigation. He also manages patent and trademark portfolios and assists companies in protecting and commercializing their intellectual property, including transactional matters in the technology, media, life sciences, energy, and natural resources industries. Mason has litigated numerous intellectual property disputes in various state and federal district courts, the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal and 5th Circuits, and in domestic and international arbitration proceedings before the American Arbitration Association and International Chamber of Commerce.
Read AWBD's release announcing its new trustees and officers here, "AWBD Elects New Trustees."
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lisa Wilmore, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 713-374-3532, wilmorel@gtlaw.com
